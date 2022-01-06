Dominion sends solar spots to Albemarle and Louisa counties

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Dominion Energy is launching mobile charging units into some of its hardest hit communities.

The company set up one of its “solar spots” at the Giant in Albemarle County Thursday, Jan. 6. The goal is to help people who have been without electricity since Monday to be able to recharge cellphones, and also get some non-perishable items.

The mobile unit was supposed to be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., but as people stopped by during the first hour, they found a locked trailer.

“It’s very frustrating that at this point, I think, it’s kind of typical what Dominion is offering and promising and not coming through it,” Leslie Williams said.

Williams says she stopped by hoping to get some water, a charge, and some hope, but left with even more frustration.

“Isn’t it that you’re supposed to under-promise and over-deliver? And they’re doing just the opposite of that right now,” she said.

The solar spot did eventually open right before 11 a.m. and stayed open an extra hour to account for the lost time.

“We brought all the supplies from Richmond. We didn’t want to pull the supplies from the local areas, so I had to drop off all of the waters and snacks at Louisa,” Jennifer Van-Sprouse said. “It took a little longer to unload those cases of water than I thought it was going to, and still a few trees on the road. So it took a little longer to get here than we were planning.”

Once it was up and running, the charging booth was smooth sailing.

“I’m in Louisa with no power since Tuesday, so it’s really convenient that they have this,” William Denton said.

“I think it’s important for the community to know that they have support and we understand how frustrating it is when your power is out for extended periods of time,” Jennifer Van-Sprouse said. “We will be here as long as they ask us to. So if for some reason there is an extension, we will stay through the weekend if we need to so we are ready to activate and be open for as long as the community needs us.”

The unit will be open again from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7. at Giant in Pantops and another unit will be open at Food Lion in Louisa County.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.