CAT dealing with increase of COVID-19 cases among drivers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Snow and ice is not the only thing impacting Charlottesville Area Transit this week.

CAT is now dealing with a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Kyle Ervin with CAT said Thursday, Jan. 6, that he could not provide an exact number of how many workers are out with COVID-19 right now, but says the transit system is having to find and replace drivers who catch the virus.

“It comes as no surprise because our operators are on the front line every day. They’re always around people,” Ervin said.

CAT employees follow city guidance about getting vaccinated: they either must get their COVID-19 vaccine or submit to weekly testing.

CAT is now providing free testing on-site for drivers roughly three times a week. Those that test positive must quarantine for 14 days and show two negative tests before returning to work.

Ervin said CAT is doing what it can to keep staff and riders safe, especially as the omicron variant continues to cause a surge in cases around Charlottesville.

“We always have face masks for anyone that may need one, but we are still deep cleaning all of our buses, and still providing all the personal protective equipment to our operators. So we’re doing everything we can to mitigate COVID-19 and keep everyone safe,” he said. “There’s people who don’t have any other method of transportation and they need us.”

CAT is monitoring cases among its operators, especially since its been dealing with staffing shortages and snowy weather that may impact routes.

