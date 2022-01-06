Another Round of Snow Ahead! Most of Snow Thursday Night. Blustery and Colder Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Winter Weather Advisory Thursday 6 PM - 3 AM Friday for Central Virginia and Shenandoah Valley. Winter Storm Warning for the Blue Ridge Mountains. At this time, general snow amounts of 2″-4 " across much of the region, with higher amounts of 4″-8″ in the Mountains.

Mostly cloudy skies for Thursday and dry during the day with highs in the low to mid 40s. A developing and quick moving storm will track across the Carolinas and off the coast late Thursday night and early Friday, bringing us more snow. The next round of snow will start to move in Thursday evening, after sunset. Widespread by late Thursday night through early Friday AM. With snow and temperatures falling, travel will become hazardous. The heaviest snow late Thursday night. Snow ends before sunrise, but hazardous conditions to impact the morning commute. n the wake of the storm, blustery and colder Friday. Morning temperatures in the upper 10s and low 20s with wind chills in the single digits and and 10s. Sunshine returns, but brisk and cold! Daytime highs near or below freezing for most, with colder wind chills.

Saturday brings more sunshine, less wind, but still cold with highs in the 30s. Another approaching storm will impact the region Sunday. Issues with timing. If precipitation arrives early Sunday, more likely to have freezing rain or icy mix. A later arrival by late morning or afternoon, more likely just rain with temperatures well above freezing. Continue to check back with updates to the forecast.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy, not as cold. Watch for refreeze and ice. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, seasonable. Highs low to mid 40s.

Thursday night: Snow to develop, could mix at onset in spots. Heaviest snow 9 PM - 2 AM. Lows upper 10s ro low 20s.

Friday: Early snow ends before sunrise. Clearing, brisk and cold. Highs upper 20s ro low 30s. Colder wind chills! Lows single digits and 10s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cold. Highs low to mid 30s. Lows 20s.

Sunday: Cloudy, Wintry Mix or Freezing rain then to rain. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows around 30.

Monday: Mostly sunny, cold. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows mid 10s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs low to mid 30s. Lows upper 10s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, seasonable. Highs low to mid 40s.

