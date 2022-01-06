Advertise With Us
Albemarle Co. warming shelters open at various sites Jan. 6

Albemarle County opens warming shelters
Albemarle County opens warming shelters(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County opened multiple warming shelters Thursday, Jan. 6.

Baker-Butler Elementary, the Greenwood Community Center and the Scottsville Community Center were open until 6 p.m.

People stopped by to warm up and charge their devices. Hot showers were also available at Baker-Butler.

“I think this is a huge impact,” Family Support Supervisor Erica Jennejahn said. “I think it makes a really challenging situation a little bit easier. We’re really trying to get the word out to folks to make sure that everyone knows that we’re available.”

The shelter was open to anyone in need.

