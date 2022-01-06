Accumulating snow tonight, and blustery tomorrow
Active late week and weekend
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings remain in affect for portions of the NBC29 viewing area. We are tracking a fast moving system that will spread 2″-4″ of snow across region, with higher amounts for the Blue Ridge mountains. Expect sunshine and frigid conditions Friday into Saturday. Sunday will feature mostly rain, however, some freezing rain is possible early in the day . Have a great and safe day !
Today: Becoming mostly cloudy & seasonal, High: mid 40s
Tonight: Cloudy with snow and a little rain, Low: low20s
Friday: Mostly sunny& frigid, High: mid 30s...Low: low teens
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: low 20s
Sunday: Morning freezing rain, then rain, High: low 40s...Low: upper 20s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: around 40...Low: mid teens
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: low 20s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s
