Accumulating snow tonight, and blustery tomorrow

Active late week and weekend
By David Rogers
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings remain in affect for portions of the NBC29 viewing area. We are tracking a fast moving system that will spread 2″-4″ of snow across region, with higher amounts for the Blue Ridge mountains. Expect sunshine and frigid conditions Friday into Saturday. Sunday will feature mostly rain, however, some freezing rain is possible early in the day . Have a great and safe day !

Today: Becoming mostly cloudy & seasonal, High: mid 40s

Tonight: Cloudy with snow and a little rain, Low: low20s

Friday: Mostly sunny& frigid, High: mid 30s...Low: low teens

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: low 20s

Sunday: Morning freezing rain, then rain, High: low 40s...Low: upper 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: around 40...Low: mid teens

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: low 20s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s

