In 3-2 vote, Lloyd Snook becomes Charlottesville’s next mayor

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is under the leadership of a new mayor -- one who is a familiar face on city council.

In a divided vote Wednesday night, Lloyd Snook was chosen by his colleagues to serve as the city’s mayor and lead the new-look city council.

It was the two newcomers to council, Juandiego Wade and Brian Pinkston, whose votes made Snook Charlottesville’s new mayor. The two of them nominated Snook, who then voted for himself.

“I’d like to be the next mayor because I want to lead the recruitment of a good city manager who can lead Charlottesville for a decade or more,” Snook said prior to the vote. “A city manager who shares our vision of an equitable and inclusive, high quality, high functioning government.”

The other two councilors, Sena Magill and Michael Payne, voted Payne for mayor.

Before the vote, Payne said Charlottesville is a divided community when it comes to race, class ideology, and education levels, and Magill said Payne could bring people together.

“I’ve seen how these divisions have had an impact on council, on staff, our community, and most importantly I think, our ability to do public policy work,” Payne said.

Snook says under his leadership, a search for city manager should get started right away. He says he wants to create an attractive work environment.

“They will not see a government paralyzed, they’ll see a government moving forward,” Snook said. “They’ll see a train they want to jump onto.”

Following the vote for mayor, Wade was voted as vice mayor in a 5-0 vote. He was the only councilor nominated.

During the business of the meeting, attention was given to the dangers of 5th Street, the site of yet another fatal crash on Saturday night.

“I have visited with two of the families who have lost loved ones over the years and I’ve heard their pleas for intervention,” said Deputy City Manager Sam Sanders.

A potential reduction of the 45 mile-per-hour speed limit along that street will be up for discussion soon. Sanders said that could come as soon as council’s next meeting. Flashing “signal ahead” signs, larger intersection warning signs, and additional traffic light improvements are also on the table.

“These are really temporary small fixes. They’re not necessarily significant enough to prevent the various tragedies that have occurred,” Sanders said.

Sanders said the most effective improvement would be breaking up the street and possibly installing a roundabout. That’s also the most expensive option.

