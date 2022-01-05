Tracking a cold front
Another snow maker
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -An approaching cold front is spreading cloudiness across the region. Southwest breezes will increase, but most of the area should remain dry. There will be a wave of low pressure developing on the southern end of the front near the Tennessee Valley. Light snow will begin Thursday night into Friday morning. Right now we are expecting 2″-4″ of accumulating snow, locally a few select areas may see more. Friday mornings commute is expected to be slow. Behind this system we’ll get another cold shot of Canadian air, dropping high temperatures into the 30s. Watch for icy spots today and have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy & breezy, High: upper 40s
Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: low 30s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, late snow, High: mid 40s...Low: low 20s
Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy, High: mid 30s...Low: low teens
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: low 20s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, morning freezing rain, then rain, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: upper teens
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: low 20s
