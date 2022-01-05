Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Tiger Fuel working to meet propane demand

Tiger Fuel truck
Tiger Fuel truck(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As power stays out people in the Charlottesville area are clamoring for propane to keep their generators running.

Tiger Fuel said Wednesday, Jan. 5, that it has seen calls for propane deliveries jump from 100 an hour to 300, and is working to keep up with the demand.

Increased demand combined with trucks that don’t have four-wheel drive are delaying delivery times.

“A lot of tanks we’re seeing we haven’t delivered to in six, seven years because the generators haven’t run since the Derecho that happened in 2013 or 14 was the last big, sustained-weather event that we had,” Tiger Fuel Chief Operating Officer Taylor Sutton said.

Tiger Fuel also says that if you are expecting a delivery to make sure that your driveway is clear so that the trucks don’t have to skip over your house if they can’t get in.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Old Hardee's lot
Hardee’s property in Charlottesville sells for $3.5M
Snow in Albemarle County
Charlottesville area sees first snowfall of 2022
(FILE)
UVA experiencing record COVID-19 surge
A power line dangles on a street in Charlottesville, Va.
Thousands still without power after Monday’s snowstorm
COVID-19
VDH: 1,186,887 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 15,631 deaths

Latest News

12 people and 4 dogs have been displaced.
12 people, 4 dogs displaced in Chesterfield apartment fire
(FILE)
REC doubles work force to battle storm-related outages
(FILE)
Charlottesville reminding people to clear sidewalks of snow
(FILE)
ACFR offers tips on how to check on your neighbors right now