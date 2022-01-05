Sheriff’s office: 2 found dead in Locust Grove home, no foul play suspected

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what left two people and a family pet dead inside a Locust Grove home.

OCSO announced Wednesday, Jan. 5, that deputies had been called out to a home along Colonial Lane around 10 p.m. Monday. There they found a 49-year-old man, a 46-year-old woman, and a pet deceased inside.

Authorities say a generator was found not running in the garage located below the living area.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says no foul play is suspected, and that no additional details will be released.

