Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

REC doubles work force to battle storm-related outages

(FILE)
(FILE)(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WVIR) - Rappahannock Electric Cooperative says it is doubling its work force to restore power to thousands of people still in the dark after the snowstorm Monday, Jan. 3.

REC announced Wednesday, Jan. 5, that it has restored service to more than 30,000 customers. However, 60,000 still do not have electricity.

REC says it is getting help from hundreds of workers across the country, and expects hundreds more to arrive between now and the weekend.

“Crews and contractors from at least seven different states are arriving to ensure we restore power as quickly and safely as possible,” Communications and Public Relations Managing Director Casey Hollins said.

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative expects to restore a majority of the outages by the end of the weekend.

Member-owners can track crew work locations on REC’s social media channels and online at myrec.coop.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Old Hardee's lot
Hardee’s property in Charlottesville sells for $3.5M
Snow in Albemarle County
Charlottesville area sees first snowfall of 2022
(FILE)
UVA experiencing record COVID-19 surge
A power line dangles on a street in Charlottesville, Va.
Thousands still without power after Monday’s snowstorm
COVID-19
VDH: 1,186,887 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 15,631 deaths

Latest News

12 people and 4 dogs have been displaced.
12 people, 4 dogs displaced in Chesterfield apartment fire
(FILE)
Charlottesville reminding people to clear sidewalks of snow
(FILE)
ACFR offers tips on how to check on your neighbors right now
(FILE)
UVA Health warns against carbon monoxide poisoning during power outages