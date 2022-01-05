REC doubles work force to battle storm-related outages

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WVIR) - Rappahannock Electric Cooperative says it is doubling its work force to restore power to thousands of people still in the dark after the snowstorm Monday, Jan. 3.

REC announced Wednesday, Jan. 5, that it has restored service to more than 30,000 customers. However, 60,000 still do not have electricity.

REC says it is getting help from hundreds of workers across the country, and expects hundreds more to arrive between now and the weekend.

“Crews and contractors from at least seven different states are arriving to ensure we restore power as quickly and safely as possible,” Communications and Public Relations Managing Director Casey Hollins said.

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative expects to restore a majority of the outages by the end of the weekend.

Member-owners can track crew work locations on REC’s social media channels and online at myrec.coop.

