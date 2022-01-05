Advertise With Us
Nonprofit handing out winter gear to people in Charlottesville

Steve Easton giving back
(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With the temperatures dipping below freezing, a Charlottesville nonprofit is making sure everyone stays warm these next few days.

“With the deficit of resources slow moving, these hats were a shot in the arm and very appreciated,” Jolly Green said.

Green is experiencing homelessness. He says this winter weather is not making living conditions any easier, but Steve and Jocelynn Easton from Legaci eats are trying to make these temperatures more manageable for him and his friends.

“What you do when you’re in crisis mode really, you know, speaks to a lot of who you are. So we wanted to do what we could to mitigate the disastrous effects of these crisis,” Steve Easton said.

The Eastons handed out hot chocolate, hand warmers, and hats to people like Green on the Downtown Mall Wednesday, Jan. 5.

“Complete strangers with compassion in their heart who have the fortitude to meet strangers and say, ‘have this.’ No condemnation, no prejudgment, you’re in need and this is what we’re doing from our hearts,” Green said.

For Steve, this is a lifestyle: “We don’t even have power in our house, but at the same time, as a community we have to come together and do what we can,” he said. “While we don’t have power, we’re still doing it and taking every resource we can to really help those around us and that’s who we are.”

As the community prepares for the possibility of another snow storm late Thursday, Green has this advice for you.

“Pay it forward,” Green said. “We are all related no matter what ethic group, no matter the group we are all family and when you give it comes back to you.”

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

