MVMNT Church opens up warming shelter

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - MVMNT Church in Charlottesville wanted anyone who is cold and without power to stop by and thaw out on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

No strings attached.

“As a church, I think it’s critical that we kind of are helping the community. We’re showing people the love that we feel in our hearts,” Conner Brew said.

He says this offer is an open-door policy, your religion doesn’t matter.

“Our belief is that Jesus sacrificed for us and demonstrating love to us, and we just want to share that love with the community and that means letting people get warm and charge of their phones,” Brew said.

The church was open on Wednesday morning, and hopes to open its doors as a warming shelter again on Thursday, Jan. 6.

The details for Thursday will be announced on Facebook.

“Even if no one shows up, even if people are doing fine and you open up your doors and two hours into it you feel like you’re wasting your time, I think it’s really helpful to build a philosophy and a psychology in the City of Charlottesville that there are places that people can turn to and a time of crisis,” Brew said.

