Mostly cloudy and milder
Accumulating snow late week snow
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -An approaching weak cold front will move through later today. Southwest breezes will boost temperatures into the 40s. Meanwhile an area of low pressure will develop along the front and track north. Much of the day Thursday will be dry, however, by Thursday night snow is expected to begin. The fast most system will exit early Friday morning leaving behind snow accumulations of 2″-4″. Friday mornings commute will be a challenge. A blast of cold air will filter in throughout the day. Another system will bring mostly rain to the region Sunday, but could start as freezing rain before transitioning to rain. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy & breezy, High: upper 40s
Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold, Low: low 30s
Thursday: Becoming mostly cloudy, late snow High: mid 40s...Low: low 20s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: low teens
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: low 20s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: upper teens
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: low 20s
Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.