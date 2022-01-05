Mostly cloudy and milder

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -An approaching weak cold front will move through later today. Southwest breezes will boost temperatures into the 40s. Meanwhile an area of low pressure will develop along the front and track north. Much of the day Thursday will be dry, however, by Thursday night snow is expected to begin. The fast most system will exit early Friday morning leaving behind snow accumulations of 2″-4″. Friday mornings commute will be a challenge. A blast of cold air will filter in throughout the day. Another system will bring mostly rain to the region Sunday, but could start as freezing rain before transitioning to rain. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy & breezy, High: upper 40s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold, Low: low 30s

Thursday: Becoming mostly cloudy, late snow High: mid 40s...Low: low 20s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: low teens

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: low 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: upper teens

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: low 20s

