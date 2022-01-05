More Cloudiness for the Mid-Week. Late Week To Bring More Snow

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Watch for icy conditions with the refreeze tonight and Wednesday morning. An approaching cold front will bring more cloudiness across the region, but south to southwest winds will help boost temperatures into the seasonable 40s.

Still expecting another hit of accumulating snow for the late week. A developing storm tracking to our south late Thursday night and moving off the coast, by early Friday is expected to bring some more snow. At this time, general snow amounts of 2-4 inches looks reasonable, with locally higher amounts possible. Keep checking back for updates on the forecast for amounts and timing. The storm will move quickly away by Friday morning, with snow ending for most by sunrise. In the wake of this storm, brisk and colder! Northwest winds and clearing skies and highs likely remaining at or below freezing during the day. Cold start to the weekend, but dry Saturday. Another storms may impact the region on Sunday to bring the threat for some freezing rain at start, then rain as temperatures rise.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cold, watch for icy conditions. Lows upper 10s to low 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, seasonable. Highs mid 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, seasonable. Highs low to mid 40s.

Thursday night: Snow to develop, could mix at onset in spots. Lows 20s.

Friday: Early AM snow ending, Clearing, brisk and cold. Highs low 30s. Lows 10s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cold. Highs mid to upper 30s. Lows 20s.

Sunday: Cloudy, wintry Mix or Freezing rain then to rain. Highs 40s. Lows around 30.

Monday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs low 40s. Lows mid 10s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs mid to upper 30s.

