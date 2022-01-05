Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Iowa man and Minnesota son plead guilty in Capitol riot case

An Iowa man and his Minnesota son have pleaded guilty to a charge of civil disorder related to...
An Iowa man and his Minnesota son have pleaded guilty to a charge of civil disorder related to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, admitting that they entered the building through a broken window and pushed through a police line once inside.(Source: Gray News)
By DAVID PITT
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man and his Minnesota son have pleaded guilty to a charge of civil disorder related to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, admitting that they entered the building through a broken window and pushed through a police line once inside.

Both 51-year-old Daryl Johnson, of St. Ansgar, Iowa, and 26-year-old Daniel Johnson, of Austin, Minnesota, made social media posts noting their participation in the insurrection.

They admitted guilt in a video hearing Tuesday.

They’re likely to get up to six months in prison at their April 12 sentencing.

They agreed to pay restitution of $2,000 each to help defray the $1.5 million in damage to the Capitol.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Old Hardee's lot
Hardee’s property in Charlottesville sells for $3.5M
Snow in Albemarle County
Charlottesville area sees first snowfall of 2022
(FILE)
UVA experiencing record COVID-19 surge
A power line dangles on a street in Charlottesville, Va.
Thousands still without power after Monday’s snowstorm
COVID-19
VDH: 1,186,887 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 15,631 deaths

Latest News

FILE - World War II veteran Lawrence Brooks holds a photo of him taken in 1943, as he...
Oldest WWII vet dies at age 112 in New Orleans
Committee members want to question Pence about his experience that day and Hannity about texts...
Jan. 6 committee asks Mike Pence, Sean Hannity to voluntarily cooperate with investigation
Committee members want to question Pence about his experience that day and Hannity about texts...
Jan. 6 committee asks Mike Pence, Sean Hannity to voluntarily cooperate with investigation
(FILE)
Charlottesville reminding people to clear sidewalks of snow