“I can’t handle another night:” Downed lines, gas shortage cause problems in Fluvanna Co.

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - For many people living in Fluvanna County, Wednesday marked day three without power. Downed trees and power lines litter Thomas Jefferson Parkway, causing widespread power outages across the county.

People are now turning to Fluvanna High School, which was turned into a warming station Tuesday, Jan. 4. Among them is 92-year-old Alice Clerk of Lake Monticello.

“It’s just bad. I’m too old for this. I said, ‘Is this what death is?’ It’s that cold,” Clerk said.

This is Clerk says this was her second day at the warming station.

“I called someone who I thought might have helped us, but he can’t get out of his driveway. He has heat, but the driveway’s so slick, they can’t make it out of the driveway,” she said.

Rachael Lynn, who helps oversee the warming station, says many people want to use the space, but can’t because of icy road conditions.

Now she, and others without power, play a waiting game.

“I know with SEVC, 13,000 people without power, and tree limbs down, and not looking to get power anytime soon,” Lynn said.

“I’m going to stay here until they can give us some heat, you know, the electric comes back on. I can’t handle another night,” Clerk said.

For those living off winding backroads and farms, just getting out of the house is a challenge.

“It’s been hectic because the road we live on is like a mile-long dirt road, so the trees all fell in and we had to wait to get cut out, and no electricity and I got two kids with me,” Bradley Park of Palmyra said.

Now, there’s a new challenge: finding gas and kerosene for generators. Park was one of the lucky ones able to fill up.

“Yesterday we were here when they were delivering the gas and they were sold out in five hours,” Park said.

Despite not knowing when the power will be turned back on, Park had this word of advice for those who may be stressed about the situation: “There’s a lot of people without power. Be patient.”

