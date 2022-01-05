Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Del. Hudson calling for changes in reporting power outages

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ALBEMALRE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - 57th District Delegate Sally Hudson (D) wants more transparency as we look forward to the possibility of more winter storms in central Virginia.

Many energy providers have outage maps that give an estimated time of power restoration. The maps aren’t always accurate and can leave some people disappointed when their electricity still hasn’t returned.

Hudson says the estimates should be more conservative, even if it doesn’t make people happy.

“I think it’s really important that they communicate honestly with customers and give them conservative estimates about when the power is going to be returned. I think this is a time where optimism may make people happy in the short run, but what they really need is accuracy,” the delegate said.

For Dominion Energy customers, estimates for time of energy restoration can be found on the power outage map.

