CPW working to keep roads clear, despite challenges

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Public Works says the human impact from Monday’s snow storm is one of the worst it has seen and it is working around the clock to keep the roads clear.

“This is probably in my 21 years of work, if it’s not the worst, it’s next to the worst that I’ve ever seen as far as the amount of citizen impact that this has had due to the amount of lines down, trees down. It was just a heavy, wet snow that’s impeding everything we’re doing,” CPW Systems Analyst Ron Cook said Wednesday, Jan. 5.

“I think the biggest thing with this storm was how quickly the forecast changed,” Interim Public Service Manager Jonathan Dean said.

CPW monitors issues on three separate screens; one that tracks which areas are plowed, one that tracks where its trucks are, and one that shows what type of issues have been called in.

“You see the 140, we probably closer to 200 [incident reports] because there’s items as they go out to clear one thing, something else will fall,” Cook said.

Cook says he’s heard frustration from those in the city about how long it is taking.

“Our crews can’t get to these debris areas in the road until the lines are down. That means Comcast, or even the power lines like Dominion comes in and clears those lines out,” Cook said.

“We’re kind of fully going into tree mode to make sure our crews respond and try and clear all the remaining debris in the roadways to make sure that those are open as soon as possible,” Dean said.

There’s an order Charlottesville Public Works follows, but it is working around the clock to get to everyone as soon as possible.

“We have to keep our primaries clear, due to you know, emergency services, fire, medical. So that’s our top priority is keeping all of the arterioles clear, all the main thoroughfares, you know the hospital routes, fire areas, police and all that is our priorities,” Cook said.

Service reports can be called in at 434-970-3333, option #2, submitted online or through an app. Charlottesville Public Works says that if the situation is an active emergency to call 911.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.