Charlottesville reminding people to clear sidewalks of snow

By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you live in Charlottesville and have not cleared your sidewalk yet, you better do it soon.

The city announced Wednesday, Jan. 5, that the Deputy City Managers declared 8 a.m. Thursday the official end of snowfall.

This means you must remove snow from your sidewalk by 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, or potentially face a fine.

“Cleared sidewalks help ensure the safety of both pedestrians and motorists by giving those on foot a safe route to walk,” Charlottesville said in Wednesday’s release. “Please clear the entire width of the sidewalk rather than a shovel width to allow strollers and wheelchairs a clear pathway.  In cases of ice cover, please put down salt or sand to minimize slipping.”

The city says if it does snow within the 24-hour window, then the time frame for removal resets. Recent weather forecasts show the chance of more snow for the Charlottesville area happening sometime Thursday evening.

