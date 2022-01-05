Cavaliers get revenge against Clemson

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Men’s Basketball team faced familiar foe on Jan. 4, the Clemson Tigers. The two teams recently played on Dec. 22. Last time, the tigers handed the Hoos a 17 point loss. This matchup was quite the opposite. UVA took down the Tigers 75-65.

Just under halfway in the first half, Reece Beekman picked off a sloppy pass and took off the other way for an easy dunk. That put the Hoos in front 16-14. Beekman finished with eight points on the night.

Jayden Gardner led the way for the Hoos. He tallied 23 points. In the first half, he made a basket in the post through contact. The basket and the free throw put the Hoos up by three.

UVA would hold an eight point lead in the first half but the Tigers came roaring back. A 10-0 Clemson run put the Tigers on top at the half, 37-36.

In the second half, UVA only turned the ball over one time.

The Hoos avenged their earlier loss to Clemson by taking down the Tigers 75-65.

“We adjusted some things from the last time we played them and we thought that was important in terms of what we wanted to do and just for how they played us so we made the adjustments and the guys executed well,” UVA Head Coach Tony Bennett said.

“Rolling off the Syracuse win this team is starting to get some momentum heading into Chapel Hill this Saturday,” UVA Forward Jayden Gardner said. “We’re starting to get back on track with things that we do so well and we’re addressing them and it’s a long season so we want to be playing our best basketball in March that’s all that matters.”

