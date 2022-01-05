Albemarle Co. opening warming centers

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is opening warming centers for those impacted by Monday’s winter storm.

The county announced Wednesday, Jan. 5, that these centers are for those who need to warm up, access WiFi, and charge devices. None are available for sheltering overnight.

The warming centers are located at:

Baker-Butler Elementary School at 2740 Proffit Road from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Showers, WiFi, and electricity available.

Greenwood Community Center at 865 Greenwood Road from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. WiFi and electricity available.

Scottsville Community Center at 250 Page Street from 4 p.m. to 7 pm. WiFi and electricity available.

The county says COVID-19 protocols are in place, and visitors must wear masks and practice social distancing.

