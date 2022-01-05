Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Albemarle Co. Board of Supervisors elect Donna Price as Chair

Donna Price (FILE)
Donna Price (FILE)(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - There are a few changes to the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors.

Wednesday, Jan. 5, members elected Donna Price to be the Chair of the Board of Supervisors. Bea LaPisto-Kirtley was elected to be the Vice-Chair.

Claudette Borgersen will continue to serve as the Clerk, and Travis Morris will continue to serve as the Senior Deputy Clerk.

Albemarle County Board of Supervisor meetings take place the first and third Wednesday of each month.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Old Hardee's lot
Hardee’s property in Charlottesville sells for $3.5M
Snow in Albemarle County
Charlottesville area sees first snowfall of 2022
(FILE)
UVA experiencing record COVID-19 surge
A power line dangles on a street in Charlottesville, Va.
Thousands still without power after Monday’s snowstorm
COVID-19
VDH: 1,186,887 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 15,631 deaths

Latest News

MVMNT Church opens as warming shelter
MVMNT Church opens up warming shelter
Downed powerlines cause outages across Fluvanna County.
“I can’t handle another night:” Downed lines, gas shortage cause problems in Fluvanna Co.
Steve Easton giving back
Nonprofit handing out winter gear to people in Charlottesville
Outside of the Albemarle County office building.
Albemarle Co. opening warming centers