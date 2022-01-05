Albemarle Co. Board of Supervisors elect Donna Price as Chair

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - There are a few changes to the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors.

Wednesday, Jan. 5, members elected Donna Price to be the Chair of the Board of Supervisors. Bea LaPisto-Kirtley was elected to be the Vice-Chair.

Claudette Borgersen will continue to serve as the Clerk, and Travis Morris will continue to serve as the Senior Deputy Clerk.

Albemarle County Board of Supervisor meetings take place the first and third Wednesday of each month.

