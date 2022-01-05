ACFR offers tips on how to check on your neighbors right now

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Fire Rescue says this is still an important time to check on your neighbors, especially the older ones.

ACFR says we are in a recovery time following the snow storm Monday, January 3, and it needs to be a collaborative recovery in order for it to be effective. It says this is not a time to solely be relying on agencies, and it’s important to be prepared when storms come and hit, and your older neighbors may not be as ready as you are.

“They may or may not have had any power,” Albemarle County PIO Abbey Stumpf said. “So just a simple call or text, or even just a knock on the door from a safe distance away, and just check on them and say, ‘are you OK? Do you need any blankets, can I bring you a hot meal?’”

Going forward, Albemarle County Fire Rescue says to make sure you get your neighbors’ phone numbers and either join an email distribution list for your neighborhood, or start one.

