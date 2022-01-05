12 people, 4 dogs displaced in Chesterfield apartment fire

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway following an apartment fire in Chesterfield Wednesday morning.

Crews got a call at 4:43 a.m. for the report of a fire on 7743 Bannockbarn Drive.

When crews arrived, they noticed the fire was on the second floor and coming through the roof.

Crews say everyone was able to evacuate the building. However, 12 people and 4 dogs have been displaced.

The Red Cross is currently assisting 4 of those displaced residents.

There were no injuries or fatalities reported.

Investigators say 2 apartments were impacted by the fire, and that the side of the building is totally burned out.

The investigation into what caused the fire is still ongoing.

