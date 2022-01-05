Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

12 people, 4 dogs displaced in Chesterfield apartment fire

12 people and 4 dogs have been displaced.
12 people and 4 dogs have been displaced.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway following an apartment fire in Chesterfield Wednesday morning.

Crews got a call at 4:43 a.m. for the report of a fire on 7743 Bannockbarn Drive.

When crews arrived, they noticed the fire was on the second floor and coming through the roof.

Crews say everyone was able to evacuate the building. However, 12 people and 4 dogs have been displaced.

The Red Cross is currently assisting 4 of those displaced residents.

There were no injuries or fatalities reported.

Investigators say 2 apartments were impacted by the fire, and that the side of the building is totally burned out.

The investigation into what caused the fire is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Old Hardee's lot
Hardee’s property in Charlottesville sells for $3.5M
Snow in Albemarle County
Charlottesville area sees first snowfall of 2022
(FILE)
UVA experiencing record COVID-19 surge
A power line dangles on a street in Charlottesville, Va.
Thousands still without power after Monday’s snowstorm
UVA medical team sees success in COVID "long-hauler" clinic
Albemarle Co. sees record number of COVID cases as Omicron surges

Latest News

(FILE)
UVA Health warns against carbon monoxide poisoning during power outages
COVID-19
VDH: 1,186,887 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 15,631 deaths
Rappahannock Electric says crews continue to assess the damage and make repairs throughout the...
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative warns of multi-day outages
Road closure
Virginia Dept. of Transportation working to clear out secondary roads