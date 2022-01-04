Watch for icy spots
Plenty of sun & cold
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Be careful heading out today. Although the snow has come to an end, there are numerous icy roads and sidewalks across the region. We’ll see plenty of sunshine today. That plus a southwest wind will help with a January thaw. Meanwhile, we are tracking a weak cold front that will move through the area Wednesday. We’ll see an increase in cloud cover and increased breezes. Another area of low pressure, weaker than yesterday’s, will bring light snow to the region late Thursday night. Stay tuned. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny & chilly, High: around 40
Tonight: Partly cloudy, not as cold, Low: mid 20s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s
Thursday: Increasing cloudy, late snow, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 30s...Low: mid teens
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 30s...Low: low 20s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s
Monday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: upper teens
Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.