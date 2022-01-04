Advertise With Us
Watch for icy spots

Plenty of sun & cold
By David Rogers
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Be careful heading out today. Although the snow has come to an end, there are numerous icy roads and sidewalks across the region. We’ll see plenty of sunshine today. That plus a southwest wind will help with a January thaw. Meanwhile, we are tracking a weak cold front that will move through the area Wednesday. We’ll see an increase in cloud cover and increased breezes. Another area of low pressure, weaker than yesterday’s, will bring light snow to the region late Thursday night. Stay tuned. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & chilly, High: around 40

Tonight: Partly cloudy, not as cold, Low: mid 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Thursday: Increasing cloudy, late snow, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 30s...Low: mid teens

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 30s...Low: low 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: upper teens

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

