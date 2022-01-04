Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Virginia State Police respond to several crashes, disabled vehicles

Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Following the winter weather that slammed Virginia Monday morning, Virginia State Police are continuing to respond to several crashes and disabled vehicles throughout the Commonwealth.

Starting at 12:01 a.m. up until 10:00 a.m., Troopers have responded to 43 traffic crashes and 111 disabled vehicles.

Currently, troopers are on the scene of 14 crashes statewide and are responding/aiding 44 disabled vehicles.

These disabled vehicles do not reflect those vehicles stuck in the impacted stretch of I-95 near Fredericksburg, according to police.

Troopers say the majority of the crashes continue to be only damage to vehicles. However, there have been a few injuries and no reported traffic deaths relating to the winter weather.

Here’s a list of the statewide crashes troopers have responded to:

  • Richmond Division: 27 Disabled Vehicles & 5 Traffic Crashes
  • Culpeper Division: 11 Disabled Vehicles & 4 Traffic Crashes

Efforts remain underway by VDOT, VSP, and local response agencies to continue operations to clear I-95 in the Fredericksburg region of stuck and disabled vehicles. Also to note:

There have been no reported crashes within the impacted stretch of Interstate 95.

Motorists traveling Interstate 95 today are advised to identify alternate routes before they reach the Interstate closures. For those heading south, the interstate is closed at Exit 152 (Dumfries Road) in Prince William County. For those heading north, the interstate is closed at Exit 104 (Carmel Church) in Caroline County. Those locations are currently experiencing congestion resulting from drivers not exiting the interstate at earlier opportunities.

In Prince William County, local fire and EMS are utilizing the Express Lanes to reach stranded motorists and provide water, snacks, and gas to those in need.

  • Appomattox Division: 13 Disabled Vehicles & 8 Traffic Crashes
  • Wytheville Division: 7 Disabled Vehicles & 4 Traffic Crashes
  • Chesapeake Division: 15 Disabled Vehicles & 5 Traffic Crashes
  • Salem Division: 13 Disabled Vehicles & 5 Traffic Crashes
  • Fairfax Division: 25 Disabled Vehicles & 12 Traffic Crashes

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Old Hardee's lot
Hardee’s property in Albemarle Co. sells for $3.5M
(FILE)
UVA experiencing record COVID-19 surge
COVID-19
VDH: 1,176,159 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 15,622 deaths
Snow in Albemarle County
Charlottesville area sees first snowfall of 2022
UVA medical team sees success in COVID "long-hauler" clinic
Albemarle Co. sees record number of COVID cases as Omicron surges

Latest News

Britney Pulley was last seen hiking the Appalachian Trail Dec. 24.
SNP: Missing person last seen Dec. 24 hiking Appalachian Trail
Fluvanna County High School (FILE)
Fluvanna Co. opening warming station at high school Jan. 4
Snow blanketed the Shenandoah Valley Monday, January 3, 2022.
VDOT crews working hard to clear roads after snow blankets Shenandoah Valley
FILE. Gambling at a casino slot machine.
Virginia lottery board approves casino regulations