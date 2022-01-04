Virginia Dept. of Transportation working to clear out secondary roads

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Transportation says it is working around the clock to clear roads.

VDOT Spokesperson Lou Hatter says the main thing making cleaning up a challenge is the amount of trees that have come down, especially the ones with power lines on them.

“The other challenge with trees coming down is the ones that have power lines wrapped into them,” Hatter said.

The goal Tuesday, Jan. 4, is clearing the secondary roads.

“That doesn’t mean that every road is going to be cleared shoulder-to-shoulder or curb-to-curb,” Hatter said.

Visit 511virginia.org for information about road conditions throughout the commonwealth.

