VDH: 1,176,159 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 15,622 deaths

COVID-19
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 1,176,159 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Tuesday, January 4, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 15,449.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 15,622, 7 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 16,112,659, 33,817 more than yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 28.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 29.9%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 43,267, 432 more than yesterday.

NOTE: VDH only updates cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

VDH reports as of Jan. 2: 6,610,658 people in Virginia have had at least one vaccine dose, which is 77.4% of the population. Also, 5,777,483 people have been fully vaccinated, which is 67.7% of Virginia’s population. Meanwhile, 2,075,750 have received a booster/third dose.

The department tracks the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in people who are partially or fully vaccinated in a dashboard it updates weekly on Friday:

  • As of Dec. 25: For unvaccinated Virginians, the rate of infections per 100,000 is 6,029, 178.2 hospitalizations, and 65.82 deaths.
  • As of Dec. 25, there have been 888,143 breakthrough cases for fully-vaccinated Virginians, with 2,559 hospitalizations and 969 deaths.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 10,219, Charlottesville = 6,518, Fluvanna County = 3,415, Greene County = 2,758, Louisa County = 4,410, Nelson County = 1,836.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: NA

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: NA

Click here for the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 in Virginia Dashboard

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

