Va State Sen. Deeds moving to run in new 11th District

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - State Senator Creigh Deeds (D) is getting ready to move to the Charlottesville area.

The Senate map recently approved by the Virginia Supreme Court places Deeds in the 2nd District.

Deeds says more than 60% of his current constituents are in the area that includes Charlottesville, Albemarle County, and Nelson County, which are now part of Senate District 11.

Deeds is making the move from Bath County so he can run for office in the new 11th District.

“It’s an awful lot of work, and a lot of good I can accomplish,” he said. “My moving is just going to enable me to offer myself to the people, and they’ll make a decision.”

