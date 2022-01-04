Thousands still without power after Monday’s snowstorm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hundreds of thousands of Virginians are still without power as of Monday night, including many in Central Virginia, as storm cleanup moves into the overnight hours.

The large amount of heavy, wet snow weighed down trees and power lines, some of which fell to the ground. While some customers have regained power, for others, it could still take some time.

“This storm was a doozy,” said Dominion Energy Spokesperson Rayhan Daudani. “It came in and it really laid a lot of wet snow, which was very difficult for our customers and for the infrastructure that powers their homes or businesses.”

Dominion Energy Outage Map

Daudani says every Dominion customer should prepare for outages that last beyond Monday.

“We don’t know exactly how long it’s going to take until we really get our eyes on all different outages and the damage that’s been caused by this storm,” he said.

Part of the challenge is travel conditions, as slush turns into ice on the roadways.

“You’ve seen the roads and how dangerous they are to travel,” Daudani said. “Frankly, we want to get the lights on as quickly as we can, but safety is so important. We’re not going to be able to do it if it means putting our crews in danger.”

As of 10:00 p.m. Monday, more than 6,000 customers in Charlottesville and 27,000 in Albemarle County were without power -- roughly 47% of Dominion customers in those areas.

An additional 2,900-plus Appalachian Power customers are without power in Southern Albemarle County.

Daudani warns people to not touch fallen power lines, as they may be live and could be extremely dangerous. Instead, he says you should reach out to Dominion Energy immediately if you see one.

