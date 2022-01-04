Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

SNP: Missing person last seen Dec. 24 hiking Appalachian Trail

Britney Pulley was last seen hiking the Appalachian Trail Dec. 24.
Britney Pulley was last seen hiking the Appalachian Trail Dec. 24.(SNP)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WVIR) - The Shenandoah National Park is asking for your help finding a woman last seen on Christmas Eve.

SNP announced Tuesday, January 4,. that 33-year-old Britney Pulley was seen hiking north on the Appalachian Trail from McCormick Gap Friday, Dec. 24. She may be wearing a black coat, navy beanie, and black gloves.

Pulley is described as a white woman, 5′8″ tall, 130 lbs., with black hair above shoulder, and green eyes. She may have a blue/gray Ozark Trail one-person tent and green Teton 65L backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shenandoah National Park at 540-999-3422, or email SHEN_Communication@nps.gov.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Old Hardee's lot
Hardee’s property in Albemarle Co. sells for $3.5M
(FILE)
UVA experiencing record COVID-19 surge
COVID-19
VDH: 1,176,159 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 15,622 deaths
Snow in Albemarle County
Charlottesville area sees first snowfall of 2022
UVA medical team sees success in COVID "long-hauler" clinic
Albemarle Co. sees record number of COVID cases as Omicron surges

Latest News

Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police respond to several crashes, disabled vehicles
Fluvanna County High School (FILE)
Fluvanna Co. opening warming station at high school Jan. 4
Snow blanketed the Shenandoah Valley Monday, January 3, 2022.
VDOT crews working hard to clear roads after snow blankets Shenandoah Valley
FILE. Gambling at a casino slot machine.
Virginia lottery board approves casino regulations