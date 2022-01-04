SNP: Missing person last seen Dec. 24 hiking Appalachian Trail

SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WVIR) - The Shenandoah National Park is asking for your help finding a woman last seen on Christmas Eve.

SNP announced Tuesday, January 4,. that 33-year-old Britney Pulley was seen hiking north on the Appalachian Trail from McCormick Gap Friday, Dec. 24. She may be wearing a black coat, navy beanie, and black gloves.

Pulley is described as a white woman, 5′8″ tall, 130 lbs., with black hair above shoulder, and green eyes. She may have a blue/gray Ozark Trail one-person tent and green Teton 65L backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shenandoah National Park at 540-999-3422, or email SHEN_Communication@nps.gov.

