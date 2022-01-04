Snow stalls Amtrak in Virginia, with excruciating delays

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Winter weather is playing havoc not only with road travel but also passenger trains in Virginia and other states.

Amtrak’s Crescent left New Orleans on Sunday on its way to New York and got stuck near Lynchburg, Virginia, on Monday morning.

The train returned to the Virginia city and remained there Tuesday.

Officials said downed trees were blocking the tracks.

Passenger Sean Thornton told The Associated Press in a Tuesday afternoon phone interview that Amtrak is providing food but toilets are overflowing and passengers are furious.

Amtrak says the train is supposed to complete its trip to New York once the tracks are clear.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

