Rappahannock Electric Cooperative warns of multi-day outages

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Rappahannock Electric Cooperative serves almost 13,000 homes in Louisa County, and almost 98% of those customers are still in the dark Tuesday, Jan. 4.

REC says at its peak, 90,000 of its customers lost power throughout the commonwealth.

Crews are working to turn the lights back on quickly, restoring power to 20,000 people in the past 24 hours.

For those customers who are still without electricity, the company is urging them to make alternate arrangements for the next few days.

“We are hopeful that we would have the bulk of the outages, the large-scale outages, restored by the end of the week, and that we will be dealing with more scattered or isolated outages over the weekend, and then early next week,” REC Chief Executive Officer John Hewa said.

REC says its crews are working as quickly as possible and are even bringing in workers from other states to speed up the process.

