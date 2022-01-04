People in Albemarle County prepared to wait days for power

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Tens of thousands are still without power in Albemarle County Tuesday, Jan. 4, after yesterday’s snow storm.

People who live off Scottsville Road say they’ve seen these kinds of power outages before, so they come prepared, but it doesn’t make this situation convenient.

“I have these trees that are down, and knowing how extensive it is - I’m not you know, going by the past with major storms - I would be lucky, I think we’ll be lucky if it’s backed by Thursday,” Charles Stathos said. “It’s a necessity out here to have a generator.”

Stathos has a generator, like many of his neighbors. Now, he’s starting to run low on fuel, since it’s been running most of his house. He says he already called Tiger Fuel to bring more, but it won’t come until Thursday.

“Everybody along this route probably has one,” Stathos said. “We’re encouraged to, I think the power companies always encouraged us.”

“When we first moved out here, the power went out a lot,” Paul Johnson said. “The power people came out and they put some device up on the pole. And then after that say, ‘if it flashes at least three times, the third time it’s going to be out.’”

Johnson says he saw the third flash around 8:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3. He lives right on Route 20, too.

“It’s been out ever since. I knew it was going to be a long haul, you know. It’s going to be a long haul because we’ve been told before, but we don’t panic anymore,” Johnson said.

He says they have seen worse, and have gone three weeks without power.

“We have kerosene heaters, and we have water that we keep stored. So we can at least warm up and use for that for that purpose. So we’re inconvenienced, but we’re not that bad,” Johnson said. “Even after Thursday will still be OK, because like we said, we still have our backup heat, now we have back up water.”

Stathos and Johnson both say their big message is to always be prepared, which has paid off for them.

“My wife asked me, ‘why you keep so many bottles around?’ And it’s like, we never know when the power’s going to go out, because the pump don’t work when the power’s out,” Johnson said. “So now, we got water and she’s looking at me now, smiling, like, ‘yeah, you were right.’”

They hope to see power back for everyone before things get worse.

