One person injured in connection with camper fire in Albemarle Co.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A person is being treated in connection with a camper fire on Thomas Jefferson Parkway.

Crews with Albemarle County Fire Rescue were called out to the scene near Milton Road around 3 p.m. Tuesday, January 4.

ACFR says a family was living in the camper temporarily. They are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“As people are heating and cooking with alternative sources during the power outage, just to be safe, generators should be outside,” Deputy Fire Marshal Shawn Maddox said. “If you’re goin to use gas or propane or an alternate means to cook, to be safe about it, to make sure your smoke alarms are working.”

Maddox also says it is important to have roads, sidewalk, and driveways cleared to help crews respond quicker.

