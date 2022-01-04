Many Albemarle Co. back roads still covered in trees and ice

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Monday’s heavy snow brought down trees and blocked off roads. Plows and crews have been working to clear busy streets, but some rural areas are still waiting.

“The plows haven’t gotten all the snow off the roads yet because some of the trees were down when they were plowing. So there’s some spots where you have to cross over to the other lane,” technician Will Taylor said.

People living along Carters Mountain Road had to weave around fallen trees in order to get out.

“I had to go to town. If I didn’t need to I would have stayed home and enjoyed the the snow, but unfortunately the generator did have some trouble so I had to go in town to get some supplies for that,” Mark Combs said. “What would have been a 20 minute trip took about four hours.”

Combs says he got out his chainsaw and tractor to help clear a path.

“I was thinking ahead and I did put the chainsaw in the Jeep. So I was able to help out that, but unfortunately, it just took much longer than expected,” he said.

“There’s trees that have been cut and are on the side, but yesterday I had to pull my boyfriend out and we were cutting up trees with a chainsaw,” Cindi Scott said. “Snow is going to happen, so be prepared and keep water and warm clothes in your car and wear proper boots and drive slow.”

Authorities continue to advise people Tuesday, Jan. 4, to stay off the roads if possible.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.