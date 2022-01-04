Advertise With Us
The January thaw

Turning seasonal, then more snow
By David Rogers
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:36 AM EST
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure over the region is providing wall to wall sunshine. That combined with a southwest wind is expected to warm temperatures into the upper 30s to near 40. Once the sun sets temperatures will drop below freezing, causing another re-freeze. Conditions will gradually warm into mid and upper 40s the next couple of days. A weak cold front will move across the area Wednesday, increasing cloudiness and breezes. Another wave of low pressure will develop over the southern end of that system, increasing our chances for relatively snow Late Thursday into Friday morning. Stay tuned, and have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & chilly, High: around 40

Tonight: Partly cloudy, and not as cold, Low: mid 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, & breezy, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, late snow, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s

Friday: Clearing skies & breezy, High: low 30s...Low: mid teens

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 30s....Low: low 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: upper teens

