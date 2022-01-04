FRIGID Night and Cold Week, In the Wake of the Snow

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The first snowstorm of the Season and this year brought many locations 6-9 inches, with locally higher amounts. The heavy wet snow caused problems with trees and tree limbs coming down and power outages. In the wake of the storm, with snow on the ground, clear skies and light wind will make for FRIGID lows in the 10s. Remain Alert for ICY conditions tonight and Tuesday morning.

Well chilled sunshine Tuesday with highs only in the mid to upper 30s to near 40. We will deal with the freeze and refreeze throughout the week. More clouds on Wednesday, with highs in the 40s, ahead of the next cold front that looks to pass through dry. We will need to watch later Thursday night and early Friday morning for the potential of another storm to bring snow or rain/wintry mix changing to snow. More accumulation is possible. Behind this storm, another blast of cold air for Friday and Saturday. Highs only in the low 30s Friday with sunshine returning. Saturday currently looks cold and dry. Another storm Sunday could bring an icy mix to start then transition to rain, as temps moderate.

Tonight: Clear and Frigid. Watch for Icy conditions! Lows low to mid 10s.

Tuesday: Icy AM, Mostly sunny and cold. Highs mid to upper 30s. Lows upper 10s to low 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Thursday: Variable clouds, chilly. Highs low to mid 40s.

Thursday night: Rain/wintry mix changing to snow or Snow developing. Lows 20s.

Friday: Early AM snow ending, Clearing and cold. Highs low 30s. Lows 10s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cold. Highs mid to upper 30s. Lows 20s.

Sunday: Cloudy, wintry Mix or Freezing rain then to rain. Highs 40s. Lows around 30.

Monday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs low 40s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.