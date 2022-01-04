Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Fluvanna Co. opening warming station at high school Jan. 4

Fluvanna County High School (FILE)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Fluvanna County is opening a warming station at the high school Tuesday, January 4.

The county expects it to be operational by 12:30 p.m., and to stay open as needed.

You are encouraged to bring your own chargers, snacks, medication, and bedding if you plan to stay overnight.

Face masks are required while inside.

Due to staff issues and liability, Fluvanna County will not provide transportation to the warming station, which is located at 918 Thomas Jefferson Parkway.

Call 434-591-1995 if you have any questions.

