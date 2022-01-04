Dominion Energy working to restore power

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Crews with Dominion Energy are scrambling to get electricity back on to more than 100,000 customers, but it could still take a few more days for some.

Roughly half of Albemarle County spent another day in the dark Tuesday, January 4. According to Dominion’s outage map, more than 17,000 customers were still without power as of 6 p.m.

Dominion says it plans have power turned on for the majority of its customers by Wednesday evening.

“I know people are getting frustrated because it’s cold outside,” Spokesperson Jeremy Slayton said. “I assure you we are working as quickly as possible to make sure that all powers are stored.”

The largest electric provider in the commonwealth is using its crews and outsiders to build back what Monday’s snowfall knocked off.

“We are bringing crews from off our system, from surrounding states, to help provide some of this restoration support,” Slayton said.

It says power has been restored to 280,000 customers, but lots of families are still waiting.

“Just because you don’t happen to see a work truck in your area doesn’t mean that we’re not working on that outage. You know, it could be the patrollers who are out patrolling the line, or it could be that the outage occurs somewhere else in your neighborhood,” Slayton said.

Dominion says some homes may not see power back on until the end of the week.

“I know for some of those folks in the harder hit areas it’s going to be a multi-day restoration event,” Slayton said.

