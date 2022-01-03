VDOT crews working hard to clear roads after snow blankets Shenandoah Valley

SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WVIR) - Crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation are working hard to treat and clear roads in the Shenandoah Valley before an expected refreeze late Monday, January 3.

VDOT Communications Specialist Ken Slack says interstates and primary roads are in mild to moderate condition. That means there are still some slick spots.

Slack says people in Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County saw upwards of 9-10 inches for the first snow of the season.

“We had at times during this storm where it coming down an inch or two an hour,” Slack said adding that it makes it difficult for the plow operators. “It’s obviously poor visibility, but it also means that they’re plowing short stretches of road and then having to go right back and redo them, and redo them, and it makes it difficult to get off the interstates and primaries.”

But crews got a window during Monday afternoon, when the snow stopped and the sun came out, which allowed them to get some serious plowing done according to Slack.

Even so, the focus is on interstates and primary roads.

“It’s not only to keep commerce moving, but also to make sure that we have access to hospitals, fire and rescue stations, that key infrastructure, and also the main streets in some of the towns we serve,” Slack stated.

He says 750 VDOT employees and contractors are out there pushing snow, and treating roads, and will work around the clock until the job is done. In the meantime, Slack says expect slick spots.

“No matter where you’re going and what types of roads you’re using definitely give yourself extra time, leave early if you can, and leave a lot of space between you and the vehicles around you,” Slack stated.

Expected temperatures in the teens means anything left on the roads, whether it’s wet or slushy, will likely freeze overnight, which means Tuesday morning commutes could be slippery.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.