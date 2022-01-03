Advertise With Us
VDOT asks drivers to avoid portion of I-64 due to trees blocking road

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is asking drivers to avoid the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 between Charlottesville and Goochland while crews remove large trees from the roadway.

The department says the fallen trees are preventing snowplows from clearing the interstate from Exit 124 at Pantops through Goochland County.

Drivers are asked to avoid travel on I-64 from Charlottesville through Goochland County.

“Please postpone non-essential travel,” said VDOT in a release. “Crews are working on I-64 east of Charlottesville to remove large trees that are blocking the highway & preventing plows from clearing the interstate.”

VDOT says U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) is an alternate route, but VDOT advises postponing non-essential travel until the storm passes and roads are clear.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

