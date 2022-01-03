Advertise With Us
date 2022-01-03
VDH: 1,160,703 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 15,615 deaths

COVID-19
COVID-19(AP)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 1,160,703 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Monday, January 3, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 7,967

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 15,615.

The total number of people tested is 16,078,842.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 26.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing only is 27.9%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 42,835.

NOTE: VDH only updates cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

VDH reports as of Jan. 2: 6,610,658 people in Virginia have had at least one vaccine dose, which is 77.4% of the population. Also, 5,777,483 people have been fully vaccinated, which is 67.7% of Virginia’s population. Meanwhile, 2,075,750 have received a booster/third dose.

The department tracks the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in people who are partially or fully vaccinated in a dashboard it updates weekly on Friday:

  • As of Dec. 25: For unvaccinated Virginians, the rate of infections per 100,000 is 6,029, 178.2 hospitalizations, and 65.82 deaths.
  • As of Dec. 25, there have been 888,143 breakthrough cases for fully-vaccinated Virginians, with 2,559 hospitalizations and 969 deaths.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 10,095, Charlottesville = 6,437, Fluvanna County = 3,385, Greene County = 2,735, Louisa County = 4,360, Nelson County = 1,818.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 12,519, Bath County = 590, Buena Vista = 1,530, Harrisonburg = 9,306, Highland County = 236, Lexington = 1,768, Rockbridge County = 2,463, Rockingham County = 10,933, Staunton = 4,023, Waynesboro = 4,131.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 8,433, Fauquier County = 9,431, Madison County = 1,414, Orange County = 4,863, Rappahannock County = 744.

Click here for the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 in Virginia Dashboard

