Trees down in Fluvanna County makes for a day indoors

Snow in Fluvanna County.
Snow in Fluvanna County.(wvir)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to say home until Tuesday, Jan. 4, to help keep roads clear.

As is the case around much of Virginia, there are large pockets of homes without electricity due to trees falling onto power lines Monday, Jan. 3.

“We’re just trying to get everybody to stay off the road. It’s not just this really dense wet snow we’re having trouble with,” Chief Deputy Major David Wells said.

Wells says trees have also fallen on fire trucks, making it difficult to get to people in emergencies.

