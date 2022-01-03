Three Notch’d bartender loses home in a fire

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Three Notch’d Brewery is rallying around a bartender who lost his home in a fire.

Juan Izaguirre’s home was destroyed Tuesday, December 28.

The brewery is promoting a Gofundme for Izaguirre and his family. The online fundraiser was created five days agao, and has already raised more than $41,000.

“To see the family come back and help one of our folks and one of our family members is just truly amazing, especially during this time of the year and with the last few years being so rough. Its just incredible to see the outpouring of support for such a great family,” John Burnett with Three Notch’d said.

