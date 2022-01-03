Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Three Notch’d bartender loses home in a fire

Three Notch'd Brewery
Three Notch'd Brewery(wvir)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Three Notch’d Brewery is rallying around a bartender who lost his home in a fire.

Juan Izaguirre’s home was destroyed Tuesday, December 28.

The brewery is promoting a Gofundme for Izaguirre and his family. The online fundraiser was created five days agao, and has already raised more than $41,000.

“To see the family come back and help one of our folks and one of our family members is just truly amazing, especially during this time of the year and with the last few years being so rough. Its just incredible to see the outpouring of support for such a great family,” John Burnett with Three Notch’d said.

Click here to donate to the fundraiser.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Broken glass outside of Potbelly Sandwich Shop on West Main Street
Two Charlottesville restaurants broken into around Christmas
Old Hardee's lot
Hardee’s property in Albemarle Co. sells for $3.5M
COVID-19
VDH: 1,160,703 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 15,615 deaths
(FILE)
UVA experiencing record COVID-19 surge
UVA medical team sees success in COVID "long-hauler" clinic
Albemarle Co. sees record number of COVID cases as Omicron surges

Latest News

Street in downtown Charlottesville
Charlottesville businesses open doors for customers during snow
Martin Hardware Store in Charlottesville
Martin Hardware selling snow essentials
I-81 Monday, January 3, 2022 afternoon after snow blanketed the Shenandoah Valley in the early...
VDOT crews working hard to clear roads after snow blankets Shenandoah Valley
The majority of the more than 2,000 calls for service to Virginia State Police involved damage...
Police respond to over 2,000 crashes, disabled vehicles due to winter storm