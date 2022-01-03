A taste of winter

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our first winter storm is moving across the region...Rain has begun to transition from sleet to snow. 4″-8″ of accumulating snow is possible. Locally some areas could see more. If possible stay of the roads. By this afternoon the system will be moving away, and a little sunshine will allow a late day thaw. Temperatures will drop into the teens tonight, causing widespread icy conditions. Check on the elderly, and have a great and safe day !

Today: Snow, heavy at times, clearing & breezy, High: upper 30s

Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, icy & clear, Low: mid teens

Tuesday: Icy roads, mostly sunny, High: around 40...Low: low 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s

Thursday: Partly sunny, late rain & snow, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: mid teens

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: upper 20s

Sunday: Increasing clouds, late rain & freezing rain, High: around 50

