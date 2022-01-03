Snow tapering off

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -An area of low pressure that has blanketed our region with the first winter storm of the season is slowly moving away. So far 4″-8″ of snow has accumulated. By the time this event ends another 1″ to 3″ of additional accumulation is possible. Roads are extremely icy. A little clearing is possible, allowing for a bit of a thaw. Temperatures will drop into the teens tonight, turning roads and sidewalks icy. Temperatures will warm into the 40s Tuesday. Another couple weaker systems are expected to bring more light wintry weather to the area later Thursday, and again late Sunday. Stay tuned. Check on the elderly, keep the pets indoors, and have a great and safe day !

Today: Snow gradually ending, a little clearing & cold, High: upper 30s

Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, clear & frigid, Low: mid teens

Tuesday: Icy morning commute, mostly sunny, High: around 40...Low: low 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, late rain & snow, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: mid teens

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: upper 20s

Sunday: Increasing clouds, late rain & freezing rain, High: around 50...Low: mid 30s

