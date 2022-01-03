Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Snow tapering off

Icy roads and frigid temperatures
By David Rogers
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -An area of low pressure that has blanketed our region with the first winter storm of the season is slowly moving away. So far 4″-8″ of snow has accumulated. By the time this event ends another 1″ to 3″ of additional accumulation is possible. Roads are extremely icy. A little clearing is possible, allowing for a bit of a thaw. Temperatures will drop into the teens tonight, turning roads and sidewalks icy. Temperatures will warm into the 40s Tuesday. Another couple weaker systems are expected to bring more light wintry weather to the area later Thursday, and again late Sunday. Stay tuned. Check on the elderly, keep the pets indoors, and have a great and safe day !

Today: Snow gradually ending, a little clearing & cold, High: upper 30s

Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, clear & frigid, Low: mid teens

Tuesday: Icy morning commute, mostly sunny, High: around 40...Low: low 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, late rain & snow, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: mid teens

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: upper 20s

Sunday: Increasing clouds, late rain & freezing rain, High: around 50...Low: mid 30s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Broken glass outside of Potbelly Sandwich Shop on West Main Street
Two Charlottesville restaurants broken into around Christmas
Old Hardee's lot
Hardee’s property in Albemarle Co. sells for $3.5M
(FILE)
UVA experiencing record COVID-19 surge
COVID-19
VDH: 1,160,703 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 15,615 deaths
UVA medical team sees success in COVID "long-hauler" clinic
Albemarle Co. sees record number of COVID cases as Omicron surges

Latest News

nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
A taste of winter
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Winter Storm Warning Update