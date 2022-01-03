Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Sledders take to Washington Park during snow day

By Andrew Webb
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Kids and adults are putting Monday’s snow to good use by going out sledding.

“I bet every kid in town is begging their parents to make them go sledding,” Case Baumbusch said.

Case and Audrey Baumbusch know Washington Park is where you need to go in Charlottesville for some sledding.

“I mean, this is more snow I think than we had last year, so I’m excited,” Audrey said.

For brothers Cole and Jude Fairchild, they’ve spent snow days, since childhood, at Washington Park.

“I’ve been coming here since I was 5 years old, maybe,” Cole said. “Now that I’m back, the nostalgia is real.”

“It’s great coming out here,” Jude said. “Especially since he doesn’t come home as much. It’s a great experience.”

And then there’s Ryann Sheehy and Justin Laraby, who are experiencing their first day of sledding in Charlottesville.

“It’s great for sledding and making the snowmen, but it’s weighing down all the trees and power lines,” Sheehy said.

They all have some advice to make sure you hit top speed next time you go sledding.

“Bring a good sled,” Laraby said. “We have a small saucer that’s not working too well, and these people up here have a pool floatie and it seems to be working great,”

“You have to come out with a good sled. The sled matters,” Cole said.

