Rescheduling a canceled BRHD vaccination appointment

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Vaccine appointments throughout the Blue Ridge Health District are canceled due to weather Monday, January 3, but they will be rescheduled.

“Individuals who had vaccine appointments today that have been canceled, can call us or they can go online and reschedule them for another time,” BRHD Spokesperson Kathryn Goodman said. “We definitely want to help them get vaccinated as soon as possible. The community vaccination center will be open for walk-ins, so individuals can go in for a walk-in, or they can reschedule an appointment for anytime later this week.”

Testing events are also being impacted by Monday’s snowfall.

“We have new and more test sites that will be added to our website for later this week to help feed that demand that folks are looking for testing,” Goodman said.

