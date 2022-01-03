Advertise With Us
Police respond to hundreds of crashes, disabled vehicles due to winter storm

Troopers say they have responded to 559 crashes and 522 disabled, stuck vehicles.
Troopers say they have responded to 559 crashes and 522 disabled, stuck vehicles.(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As snow, sleet, and rain continue across the Commonwealth, Virginia State Police have responded to hundreds of crashes and disabled vehicles on Monday.

Troopers say they have responded to 559 traffic crashes and assisted 522 disabled/stuck motorists since 12:01 a.m. The majority of those crashes have involved damage only to vehicles, and no fatalities have been reported.

Police say most of these crashes and disabled vehicles have been caused by motorists driving too fast for conditions.

Virginia State Police troopers' vehicles are collecting snow very fast!
Virginia State Police troopers' vehicles are collecting snow very fast!(Virginia State Police)

Here’s a breakdown of all the crashes VSP responded to throughout the morning:

  • Richmond Division: 52 Disabled Vehicles & 108 Traffic Crashes
  • Culpeper Division: 37 Disabled Vehicles & 16 Traffic Crashes
  • Appomattox Division: 45 Disabled Vehicles & 43 Traffic Crashes
  • Wytheville Division: 56 Disabled Vehicles & 31 Traffic Crashes
  • Chesapeake Division: 11 Disabled Vehicles & 30 Traffic Crashes
  • Salem Division: 41 Disabled Vehicles & 48 Traffic Crashes
  • Fairfax Division: 43 Disabled Vehicles & 33 Traffic Crashes

State police responded to a jackknifed tractor-trailer blocking the westbound lanes on I-64 at the 168-mile marker in Goochland County.

Troopers say there were no injuries reported, and the tractor-trailer was hauling 18,000 pounds of plastic furniture.

A crash that occurred on Elkhardt Road
A crash that occurred on Elkhardt Road(WWBT)

